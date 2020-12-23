Lebanon Soup Kitchen makes plans for a merry Christmas

He said the soup kitchen had to purchase more supplies so it could offer takeout and meet all of the social distancing and safety requirements. For example, the organization now uses between 300 and 400 clamshell containers a week to send meals home with the guests.

While the Lebanon Soup Kitchen has continued to meet its mission, providing takeout is simply not as meaningful for guests as providing a common dining experience.

“We have always known that one of the primary services we offer is a safe place for people to gather and share a meal together. You have lots of friendships that develop over that,” Baker said.

That experience is important every day and is magnified during the holidays. On Christmas, the soup kitchen will provide takeout meals, but it will not be the same as eating together.

“They’re missing the socialization, really they are. I’ve had a lot of people really sad, broken-hearted that we can’t do the Christmas program we usually do. My solution to that was to fill stockings and hand out a stocking with every meal this Christmas,” Strawn said. “That was the only way I could think of to come up with some Christmas cheer and make it a special day.”