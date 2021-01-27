Lebanon schools set to return

After nearly a year of online classes, Lebanon Community Schools has established a timeline for returning students to their classrooms.
The process will begin with students in kindergarten through third grade, who are scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Students in fourth and fifth grades, along with the sixth-graders who attend elementary schools, will return on Feb. 22.
Students in the upper grades — middle school and high school — will finish the year with a mix of online and in-person instruction. On campus instruction will resume for middle school students (grades 6-8) on March 1.
Freshman and sophomores are scheduled to resume in-person instruction on March 8, with juniors and seniors able to return on March 15.
Students at all age levels will be allowed to continue with online-only education if their families choose.
“It’s full-speed ahead based on the current metrics that were provided,” said superintendent Bo Yates. “We’ve followed reasonable guidance up to this point. We’re going to continue to do so and if we meet the metrics then we’ll follow through and open school, and it looks like there is a very good chance that could happen.”
In December, Gov. Kate Brown announced a change in policy for the Oregon Department of Education. Instead of mandating the opening or closing of in-person instruction for local school districts, the state is moving to an advisory role. It is now up to each district to make these decisions, although they must still follow state health policies.
While school districts now have the decision-making power, they must still pay attention to local case rates. Counties with COVID-19 rates of less than 350 new cases per 100,000 have the green light to go forward. Yates said the direction rates are trending is the key factor.
“We could be at 350 and if it’s trending down, we’ll keep pushing forward, but if it’s at 350 and trending up then we’ll probably push things back a week and move from there,” Yates said.
The Linn County rate has been around 300.
Some members of the Lebanon school board have made it clear they want to be as aggressive as possible. Tammy Schilling advocated for returning to the classroom during the board’s public session on Jan. 14.
“I have to be honest, I’m out of patience. There’s a prioritization of students being educated that I personally don’t think is being met,” Schilling said. “I’ve got one area that I’m supposed to advocate for and that is kids that need to be educated. Not fed, not bused, not parented, but educated. And we’re utterly failing on that.”
One step in the process for elementary school students is taking place this week. For the second semester, students are being grouped in classes based on whether they intend to continue in online education or plan to attend classes in-person.
The district has hired a handful of additional teachers to lead some of the online-only classes. The goal is to help students returning to their classrooms already be familiar with their fellow students and their teachers.
When students do return to classrooms, they will look a little different. Miranda Woody, a fifth-grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School, provided an example of how classrooms will change.
As she prepares for students to return, her classroom is set up with 20 individual desks, arranged to provide as much space as possible between each student.
“Typically, I do pods and generally I have at least three large tables so they are a table group instead of individual desks. I tend to do flexible seating, so I usually have yoga balls, I have a lot of office chairs, different types of stools, so they have a choice and are not sitting in these plastic seats all the time,” Woody said. “I had to make a lot of changes, remove a lot of chairs.”
Under the state guidelines, she has room for 20 students in her classroom. Ordinarily, she would be able to accommodate several more students. It is helpful that some families are choosing to continue with online-only learning. Approximately 80% of Lebanon students are expected to return to their classrooms, according to the most recent parent survey.
But with 20% choosing to remain online, that does reduce the number of students in each classroom and makes it easier to meet the state rules on spacing.
“We’re going to do our best to meet as many of the expectations as possible. I think we can fit the right number of desks in here with the right amount of space. But it’s been difficult. I don’t want to be measuring the distances,” Woody said.
It is one thing to provide each student with an individual desk. Maintaining social distancing will be a challenge for elementary school students, said Riverview Principal Joe Vore.
“Fifth grade, they can pretty much stay in their area. Kindergarten, I think we’re going to have a big struggle. Kindergartners like to hug each other and they like to touch things. It’s going to be a lot harder for them. They’re just at a different level,” Vore said. “It’s going to be harder to follow those rules when they don’t understand.”
Despite those challenges, Woody said she knows there is a great deal of enthusiasm for getting back into the classroom.
“That’s what I hear the most from my students, is that they can’t wait to come back to school. They want to be able to see each other and interact with each other and just be in the same space as each other instead of separated,” Woody said.