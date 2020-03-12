Lebanon schools remain open

Lebanon Community Schools is maintaining its current schedule at this time but has imposed restrictions on sporting events, concerts and other activities in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Classes in Lebanon public schools are scheduled to be held through Wednesday, March 18. Students are not scheduled to attend classes on Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, as those days were set aside for teacher preparation and parent conferences.

The following school week, March 23-27, is spring break.

Superintendent Bo Yates said in an interview Thursday that schedule is still in place.

“Our hope is that we’ll be able to run as usual through Wednesday. That’s why we’re monitoring how many kiddos we have in the buildings and also … if we have staff out are we able to fill those positions. There’s an operational side of it that we need to make sure that, even though we could run, can we actually continue to run school without having the right people there. We’re just continuing to monitor that," Yates said.

The school district has taken steps to limit larger gatherings of parents, staff and families. Field trips have been canceled, effective immediately.

The Oregon School Activities Association has suspended the girls and boys state basketball tournaments. The Lebanon High girls were scheduled to play in the 5A fourth-place game on Friday night against Churchill at Gill Coliseum.

In addition, the Lebanon school district has postponed the beginning of the spring sports season. Teams can continue to practice, but no competitions will be held until March 30.