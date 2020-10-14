Lebanon schools launch small group instruction

Classes will continue to be held online in Lebanon’s public schools as the number of COVID-19 cases in Linn County continues to far exceed current state guidelines.

But a small group of students in all grade levels have started to receive in-person instruction due to special circumstances.

During the online public meeting of the Lebanon Community Schools board on Thursday, School Improvement Director Tami Volz discussed the launch of small group instruction. This service began on Sept. 28 and is currently providing in-person support for about 180 students in the district.

Volz said the students who are taking part in small group instruction were invited because their families were not able to connect with online instruction or because the student requires additional educational support. Volz said there are extensive safety protocols in place to ensure student and staff safety.

These students are allowed to attend school for up to two hours a day. Some of these students attend in-person sessions up to four days a week, while others are coming in for just one hour, one day a week.

For the majority of Lebanon students, however, online instruction will continue to be the norm, Superintendent Bo Yates acknowledged.

“The (COVID-19) numbers seem to be getting worse, so we’re continuing to try to get better at distance learning,” Yates said. “It’s just very frustrating, but we keep marching along.”

Overall, student participation in online learning has been strong. Attendance at Lebanon’s elementary schools ranges from 87% at Green Acres to 94% at Riverview.