Lebanon Schools considering $20M bond for facilities, pool

“People also come to Lebanon for the pool, then shop and dine in area businesses, which helps the local economy,” Engler said in the news release. “Improving the pool extends these benefits for decades to come.”

Updating buildings for future generations

With the exception of Pioneer and Riverview elementary schools and the Lebanon High School Annex, the school district’s buildings were built prior to 1969.

“We take good care of our facilities, which is why none need replacing at this time,” Yates said in the news release. “However, they have reached the age where we do need to make renovations or replace some of the operating systems, which is more than just routine maintenance.

Among the needs are new boilers for the heating systems at the high school and Cascades School, whose systems date back to 1950. All of the schools need their security and safety systems reviewed for alignment with law enforcement and fire agency protocols. Most of the schools also need kitchen updates.

“Our food service program is just unbelievable,” Yates said. “We feed not just our kids but the community as well.”

