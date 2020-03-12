Lebanon schools closed Friday

Lebanon Community Schools announced Thursday evening that classes have been canceled for Friday, March 13.

The cancellation is related to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the district had announced a series of measures in response to the situation. The district:

Canceled field trips, effective immediately.

Postponed the beginning of the spring sports season. Teams can continue to practice, but no competitions will be held until March 30.

Announced that all musical performances have been canceled or postponed. The band trip to Disneyland will continue to be assessed, although an announcement was made Thursday that the park will be closed through the end of this month.

Suspended all elementary after school activities.

Will excuse absences based on preemptive measures for families with high-risk members.

In addition to the steps announced by the school district, the Oregon School Activities Association has suspended the girls and boys state basketball tournaments. The Lebanon High girls were scheduled to play in the 5A fourth-place game on Friday night against Churchill at Gill Coliseum.

In an interview Thursday, Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates acknowledged that the situation is developing rapidly and that additional action may be taken in the coming days.

“As an administrative group we’re meeting every three hours … to make sure we’re getting accurate information out and also monitoring what’s going on in schools with students and staff. It’s a very fluid, interesting situation that no one has had to deal with before," Yates said.