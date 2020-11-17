Lebanon school district proposes to build new preschool

The Lebanon school district is proposing to build a new preschool which could serve up to 160 children.

The 4,900-square-foot building is expected to have four classrooms plus administrative space and, if approved, would be built on the property of the Lebanon Community Schools district office on Fifth Street.

The project will be considered by the Lebanon Planning Commission during its online meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. The proposed preschool was discussed during the online Lebanon school board session on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Superintendent Bo Yates said the district hopes to keep construction costs as low as possible for the 70-foot by 70-foot building. Much of the work will be completed by the Lebanon High School building construction program and the district will seek donations of material and other expert assistance.

“It will really help us meet some of the needs of the community and provide more preschool support so our kids are entering school more ready than what they have been,” Yates said.

Yates noted that kindergartners in Linn County tend to rate fairly low in school readiness, and Lebanon’s readiness rate falls below the county average.

“There’s no reason for that. We just need to be proactive and create opportunities for those kids,” Yates said.

The plan is to have a morning session and an afternoon session for two separate cohorts of preschoolers. Each of the four classrooms will serve between 16 and 20 students. Each classroom will be staffed by a teacher and one or two adult instructional assistants.