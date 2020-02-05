Lebanon school district considers construction tax

The Lebanon school district is considering adopting a construction excise tax on new development to help fund improvements to its facilities.

Representatives from Lebanon Community Schools are expected to speak about the proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the next meeting of the Lebanon City Council. That presentation is informational in nature; the district does not require the city’s approval to move forward with the plan.

“We have a very good working relationship with the council and the city and we want to maintain that and so we’ve had a number of conversations with city staff and this will be the more formal conversation with the council,” said Tom Oliver, the chair of the Lebanon Community Schools board of directors.

The Oregon Legislature granted school districts the authority to impose construction excise taxes with the passage of SB 1036 in 2007. The purpose of the tax is to allow districts to generate revenue from new construction that will bring additional students.

Oliver said the tax is not a new idea.

“The basic premise of the construction excise tax is nearly identical to the system development charges that the cities assess,” Oliver said. “They’ve (Lebanon) been doing that since the mid-70s, at some capacity, as have most other cities. In fact, I’m not aware of any city that does not assess those because the premise is ‘Development is coming. It’s reasonable for that new development to pay for the impact on the infrastructure everybody else has funded over the years.’”