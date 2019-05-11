After a lengthy discussion about the details, the board of the Lebanon Community School District approved the contract of new superintendent Bo Yates during its Thursday night session.
The contract is for three years, effective July 1, with salary for the first year set at $140,000. The salary for the final two years will be based on that amount, plus the same percentage increase awarded to other district administrators. As an example, for the 2019-20 school year, this increase will be 1.5%. Prior years have ranged between 2% and 3%.
The contract contains no automatic extensions or rollovers and can be terminated at any time by the board, without penalty, for inadequate performance.
Much of the discussion concerned goal-setting and the evaluation of the superintendent’s performance. Board member Tammy Schilling raised concerns about language in the contract allowing for a collaborative process.
Under the proposed contract: “The parties will agree on the goals which the superintendent will be evaluated. The superintendent may provide input to the board on a short list of goals and priorities.”
Schilling prefers the language of prior contracts, in which the board controls the goal-setting process.
“Prior contracts said the board will set the goals and so there’s a little more mutuality than I would have expected,” Schilling said.
She suggested the contract be rewritten so that input from the superintendent is accepted, but the final goal-setting power remains with the board. Board member Nick Brooks agreed with the suggestion.
Schilling also questioned the section of the contract on professional liability and indemnification. She requested that the language be made easier to understand.
The board agreed to both requested changes and approved the contract with the understanding that these changes would be incorporated in the final draft. Yates had no objection.
“I would love to sit down with the board and have a discussion about goals and how you want to evaluate my impact on the district, because I want it to be consistent all the way through with the other administrators I am working with,” he said.
The board also named Jennifer Meckley to the position of assistant superintendent, effective July 1. Meckley is currently the director of human resources and community relations.
