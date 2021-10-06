Lebanon’s ENTEK acquires battery separator division

ENTEK International, headquartered in Lebanon, with facilities in the United Kingdom and Indonesia, has acquired Japanese firm Nippon Sheet Glass Group’s battery separator division (BSD). The company produces microporous polyethylene battery separators for lead-acid and lithium batteries.
A press release from ENTEK said the combination of manufacturing footprints and product portfolios would enable the company to support customers with “outstanding service as well as the industry’s premier offering of separator products for energy storage.”
"Today is an important milestone in the growth and evolution of ENTEK’s global business as we welcome BSD’s talented team to ENTEK, while also taking the next step forward in our growth and value creation strategy,” said Larry Keith, CEO of ENTEK International.
The acquisition reportedly makes ENTEK the only separator manufacturer in the world that produces all three primary separator technologies: polyethylene (PE), absorbent glass mat (AGM) and lithium-ion separators for the global energy storage industry. The transaction included all BSD manufacturing facilities in Japan and China for both PE and AGM.
“Already recognized as the global market leader for PE separators in the automotive battery industry, this investment provides ENTEK with both capacity and expanded product offerings to help meet broader customer demands as well as enabling entry into new markets,” the press release said.
ENTEK separators are used in auto batteries, golf carts, and a wide range of industrial applications, and also in for products that require high energy or high voltage systems such as secondary batteries in portable devices and primary batteries in critical systems.
The company has other strategic initiatives underway including the expansion of its Indonesian manufacturing site, investment in specialty films at its Oregon campus, expansion of ENTEK’s equipment division and collaboration and investment at the Britishvolt gigafactory site in the UK.
In a lead-acid battery there are a number of lead plates that alternate between positive and negative. The plates must be kept from contacting each other but still allow the free flow of ions from the positive to the negative. The separators are a membrane, a film product made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, which protects the lead plates from touching each other while allowing ionic flow.
Clint Beutelschies, vice-president of global sales, said the acquisition represents a strategic investment for ENTEK, which has been expanding around the world in recent years. He said the Japanese company had been a longtime industry competitor that made not only PE, but also AGM, a product that ENTEK did not previously market.
“As only one of two major lithium-ion separators manufacturers in the United States, we see a very bright future,” Beutelschies said. “I think you’re going to see a lot more investments and a lot more focus from us on the lithium side.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.
Beutelschies added that ENTEK is expanding its equipment division in Lebanon that builds turnkey extrusion equipment and provides machining services. He said a lease was just signed on a new site in the Las Vegas area to support the business that is growing in Lebanon. The company employs more than a thousand people around the world, with around 450 of those in Lebanon, where ENTEK is actively trying to recruit more workers.
“The Lebanon community has been a great place for ENTEK. We’ve tried to support the community in a lot of ways, and I’m really happy to say the Lebanon community has supported us,” Beutelschies said. “One of our biggest strengths are the people that make ENTEK work every day — the people that come to work make us successful, and we just can’t say enough about the community.”
Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.
“The Lebanon community has been a great place for ENTEK. We’ve tried to support the community in a lot of ways, and I’m really happy to say the Lebanon community has supported us." ~Clint Beutelschies, ENTEK