LEBANON — When Kris Latimer woke up Saturday morning and saw the overcast skies, she was not worried about the possibility of rain during the annual Brewfest in downtown Lebanon.
“I praised God that it wasn’t going to be so hot,” said Latimer, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
Unfortunately, showers did arrive in the early afternoon, but it was not enough to dampen the spirits of the festival-goers. The fourth edition of the event was bigger than ever, and attendance was ahead of previous years.
Latimer said the inaugural Brewfest drew about 400 people. Last year’s event drew 1,200, and attendance on Saturday was on track to exceed that amount.
“We’re more crowded at 2 o’clock than we’ve been in the past,” Latimer said.
Michael Oswald traveled from Lincoln City to attend the event with family members from Salem and the Lebanon area. He attended last year’s Brewfest and made certain to come back again.
“The music was good, and the food was good,” Oswald said. “It was definitely on our list of things to do this year.”
Eric and Sarah Schlender of Eugene attended the festival with their two-year-old son, David.
Sarah Schlender ran in the Runaway Pumpkin Half Marathon. This is the fourth half marathon she has completed, but her first time competing in the Lebanon race.
“It was a good beginner’s course — flat, fast and fun — and the support along the way was great,” she said.
Leah Skinner of Springfield came up with them and also took part in the Runaway Pumpkin. She was surprised and impressed by the community involvement in the race. People came out of their houses to cheer the runners on their way.
Skinner said the encouragement made a difference.
“We didn’t feel it as bad as we would have,” Skinner said.
After taking part in the race, they decided to come downtown for Brewfest.
“We came for the marathon, stayed for the beer,” Sarah Schlender said.
A wide range of breweries took part in the event. For the third year in a row the Rusty Truck Brewing company from Lincoln City was one of the participating breweries.
They brought their specialty truck, which is equipped with eight taps on each side.
Matt Robbenstad, a sales rep for Rusty Truck Brewing, said the truck holds 16 half-barrel kegs.
“It gets a lot of attention,” Robbenstad said of the truck. “There’s no one else here with anything like it.”
He said the brewery takes part in festivals throughout the summer and early fall.
“I love the Brewfest. It’s one of my favorite ones to work. It brings a lot of people into town,” Robbenstad said.
Brewfest is one of six primary fundraisers held each year to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. Latimer said there were 107 registered volunteers as well as 35 employees from the club and from the Growler Café, which is the presenting sponsor.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the community and the support we get every single day,” Latimer said.
