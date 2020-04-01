Lebanon restaurants adapt to changing environment

Conversion Brewing’s business model is the opposite of social distancing.

That makes the current environment difficult for the downtown Lebanon craft brewery and restaurant. On March 16, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order closing dining rooms at all restaurants and bars.

Along with many other restaurant owners in Lebanon, Matt and Rachelle Cowart have been working hard to keep their business afloat until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Our motto is passionate people crafting community,” said owner Matt Cowart. “The thing that is hurting us and our customers the most is our business model is based around community and gathering people. And that has been taken away from us. We’re trying to figure out ways to make people feel connected. We’ve been doing some live-feed videos so people can chime in and ask questions and see what’s going on.”

Conversion Brewing has reduced its hours at this time and is closed on Sunday and Monday. From Tuesday through Saturday, Conversion is open from noon to 8 p.m. offering takeout and delivery.

“Delivery is starting to pick up. Takeout is still good. Our regular customers are still coming in and grabbing stuff. We’d like them to call ahead if they can, but they’re welcome to wait here, but you have to have the social distancing stripes,” Matt Cowart said, pointing to the lines of blue tape on the floor indicating where customers should stand as they wait for their orders. “We can deliver all our food. We’re doing a full menu and we can deliver beer, wine and cider same day.”