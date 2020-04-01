Lebanon restaurants adapt to changing environment

Conversion Brewing’s business model is the opposite of social distancing.
That makes the current environment difficult for the downtown Lebanon craft brewery and restaurant. On March 16, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order closing dining rooms at all restaurants and bars.
Along with many other restaurant owners in Lebanon, Matt and Rachelle Cowart have been working hard to keep their business afloat until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“Our motto is passionate people crafting community,” said owner Matt Cowart. “The thing that is hurting us and our customers the most is our business model is based around community and gathering people. And that has been taken away from us. We’re trying to figure out ways to make people feel connected. We’ve been doing some live-feed videos so people can chime in and ask questions and see what’s going on.”
Conversion Brewing has reduced its hours at this time and is closed on Sunday and Monday. From Tuesday through Saturday, Conversion is open from noon to 8 p.m. offering takeout and delivery.
“Delivery is starting to pick up. Takeout is still good. Our regular customers are still coming in and grabbing stuff. We’d like them to call ahead if they can, but they’re welcome to wait here, but you have to have the social distancing stripes,” Matt Cowart said, pointing to the lines of blue tape on the floor indicating where customers should stand as they wait for their orders. “We can deliver all our food. We’re doing a full menu and we can deliver beer, wine and cider same day.”
Delivery and takeout are crucial to keeping the business afloat, but they don’t allow the downtown location to fully serve its customers. There is typically a full slate of events which often spill over into Strawberry Plaza next door. Those events help drive business and grow revenue, but right now they are impossible to host.
“It’s not just us, it’s all of downtown. Everything is on pause,” said Rachelle Cowart.
Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, surveyed restaurants in the area and found a mix of results so far.
“There are definitely restaurants that are doing really well in the sense that people are supporting them and they are doing takeout, doing delivery. And there are other ones that have had to close their doors,” Cruze said.
Barsideous Brewing downtown is not serving food at this time but is continuing to operate its craft brewery. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to fill growler to-go orders.
At Conversion Brewing, the staff is trying to fill the void with online events. Rachelle Cowart had the idea for a mock telethon which they hosted last week.
“We figured people would get a kick out of it and I think right now people need a laugh,” Matt Cowart said.
Since opening in October 2015, Conversion Brewing has become an anchor business downtown and before the current restrictions were put in place the business had 16 employees. The loss of business has forced the Cowarts to make some difficult decisions.
“At first my plan was to keep everybody on staff and after one week of this I realized really quickly there was no way to do that,” Matt Cowart said. “We laid off 50% of our staff. The plan is to bring them back on when this nightmare is all over. With reduced hours we’re down sales, obviously. I’ve owned businesses since I was 16 and that’s the first time I’ve ever had to lay off staff, ever.”
They are optimistic about the future and look forward to when they can resume their regular operations.
“I think we’re going to see floods of people when things go back to normal,” Rachelle Cowart said.
There has been a great deal of confusion about some of the restrictions that are in place, especially for craft brewers and other establishments which fill growlers. Some businesses are choosing not to fill customer growlers at this time because of possible exposure to the new coronavirus.
At Conversion Brewing, customers can still fill growlers. They can either choose a container which has already been washed and sanitized by the staff, or they can bring in their own and wait for it to be sanitized before it is re-filled.
“We’re not filling anything that’s not sanitized,” Matt Cowart said, noting that any container of two-gallons or less with a tightly sealed lid can serve as a growler. “A pint jar, a quart jar, a used container. A gallon pickle jar can be filled.”
Conversion has always operated a growler share program. Customers can have a growler filled and then bring it back to the location when it’s empty.
“We’re promoting it more than usual. It’s a program we do all the time, but right now it’s getting more use,” Rachelle Cowart said.
Cruze encouraged people to think about their community when they place food orders during this community quarantine
““Hopefully our community continues to support our restaurants. They truly are an anchor for our downtown,” Cruze said. “When you buy local, you’re supporting your neighbor. If we don’t want to see the socio-economic decline that was once seen here in Lebanon in the 80s, then we have to support one another.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.