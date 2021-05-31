Lebanon reopens Senior Center

Following the guidelines of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the city of Lebanon will reopen the Senior Center to the public for limited in-person programming.

The Senior Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Senior Center staff will be available to assist seniors with information and resources, and offer one-on-one appointments for technology assistance and other services. In-person programming and book sales are available to small- to-medium groups for activities that can socially distance. Seniors can also make reservations to use the public computers, fitness room and pool and billiards room.

In order to help keep folks connected and provide services during a time when the center may need to limit group sizes, staff will be offering programming in variety of forms. Some programs will follow a hybrid model (in person and online), some will remain online, and other programming will move to in-person. The center will still offer craft kits and activity packets for pick up. Group size will be restricted by the center's ability to accommodate social distancing requirements.

At this time, the Senior Center is not able to offer the onsite congregate meal program or communal food sharing.