The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has approved a $14 million loan request from the City of Lebanon that will allow the city to move forward with its expansion of the sanitary sewer system.
Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said that while the state has approved the request, there are still some steps to complete.
“We’ve got to go through what they call an environmental assessment. You go through the wetland process, do any delineation of wetlands, you have to do a cultural resources study, you’ve got to work with DEQ on stormwater quality, which is all in process,” Whitlatch said. “The goal is to be in a position ... to sign on to a loan agreement with DEQ sometime next spring. We’re hoping March.”
That agreement will require the approval of the city council.
Whitlatch said the city’s interest rate through the loan program is in the range of 1-1.5% and the state will also turn $500,000 of the loan into a grant, reducing the amount which must be repaid.
The multi-stage project is known as the Westside Interceptor. At this time, the improved section of the system ends near the intersection of Oak Street and West Airway Road.
South of that point, the system is capable of handling the daily requirements of the community, but it is not adequate to handle household and business use plus the stormwater runoff during periods of heavy rain. That leaves the city open to potential fines in the event of a system overflow.
The system expansion will resolve that issue and also increase capacity for residential and business use. Ultimately, the plan is to extend the system as far south as the intersection of South Main and Crowfoot roads.
But the ultimate reach of the project will be determined by how far the city can stretch its funding. In addition to the state loan, the city has approximately $4 million on hand to support the project.
Whitlatch estimates the total cost of the project will be between $19-$20 million.
But there is a great deal of uncertainty hidden in that estimate. The project is complex, with the storm sewer buried 20-feet below ground, on average.
Whitlatch said he has received construction estimates that range between $600 and $800 per lineal foot. That $200 difference will determine how far the system can be extended with the current funding.
“In a 19 to 20,000-foot pipe run, $200 a foot is a big difference,” Whitlatch said.
Udell Engineering is currently doing the survey work for the entire project.
Whitlatch hopes construction can begin in 2020, but that will ultimately depend on how quickly the city receives final approval from the DEQ.
“We’ll see if everything comes together like it’s supposed to. We’re pushing hard on our end,” Whitlatch said.
