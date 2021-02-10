Lebanon pushes back date for reopening schools

The reopening of the Lebanon public schools has been delayed.
The district has announced in a letter from Superintendent Bo Yates that the first group of Lebanon students will be allowed to return for in-person instruction on March 8.
On this date, students at Cascades, Green Acres, Hamilton Creek, Lacomb, Pioneer, Riverview and Seven Oak schools can choose to return to schools. Families can also elect to continue with their online-only education.
Students at Lebanon High School can return to campus on March 15.
Originally, the school district had announced that students could begin returning to the classroom on Feb. 16.
In a letter to the community announcing the decision to push back that date, Yates explained why the district was delaying the return.
"The dates have been moved back to provide staff and the higher risk community members the opportunity to receive both doses of the C-19 vaccination before having students back in our schools," Yates stated.
The delay has not been popular with some parents of Lebanon students. A protest of the decision is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Santiam Travel Station.
The school district responded to these concerns in a subsequent letter which has been posted online.
"I wanted to take a moment and apologize for any inconvenience that pushing our school start date back may have caused you, your student or your family. Your disappointment and frustrations are understood and shared. I have received a considerable amount of communication expressing disappointment for not following through with the February 16 return date for grades K-3 and I want you to know that, ultimately, I am responsible for the delay," Yates wrote.
The superintendent stated that the initial return date of Feb. 16 was based on the information then available about the availability of the vaccine. As the vaccination schedule changed, Yates felt it was appropriate to delay the return until staff members had access to the vaccine.
"I am aware that schools can operate safely without our staff being fully vaccinated and our staff was prepared to do so, but with the delay in access to the vaccine, I made the decision to delay our return," Yates wrote.