Lebanon pushes back date for reopening schools

The reopening of the Lebanon public schools has been delayed.

The district has announced in a letter from Superintendent Bo Yates that the first group of Lebanon students will be allowed to return for in-person instruction on March 8.

On this date, students at Cascades, Green Acres, Hamilton Creek, Lacomb, Pioneer, Riverview and Seven Oak schools can choose to return to schools. Families can also elect to continue with their online-only education.

Students at Lebanon High School can return to campus on March 15.

Originally, the school district had announced that students could begin returning to the classroom on Feb. 16.

In a letter to the community announcing the decision to push back that date, Yates explained why the district was delaying the return.

"The dates have been moved back to provide staff and the higher risk community members the opportunity to receive both doses of the C-19 vaccination before having students back in our schools," Yates stated.

The delay has not been popular with some parents of Lebanon students. A protest of the decision is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Santiam Travel Station.