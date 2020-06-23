Lebanon Public Library reopens as Phase 2 expands

The Lebanon Public Library has reopened as the City of Lebanon continues the process of resuming its normal operations under Phase 2 of the statewide plan.

The library reopened its doors to the public on Monday, June 15. Director Kendra Antila said so far, the library has seen fewer visitors than expected.

“It’s been really slow. I don’t know what to attribute that to,” Antila said. “I really thought that we would just have hordes of people waiting at the door. Not that that would be safe, but we were prepared for that.”

Antila thinks some people may not yet know the library is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other patrons may just be taking a cautious approach.

Antila spoke with one member of the public who said she wanted to visit on the day of the reopening, but feared encountering a big crowd. She chose to wait several days before visiting the library.

During the closure, the library found new ways to serve the community, such as curbside delivery. Antila said this program was very popular with the public and the library staff.

People can use the online system to place items on hold or they can call the library to place a request. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The library staff has enjoyed the opportunity to help people discover new authors.

“They call and say ‘I like this author but I’ve read everything he has. Can you choose something that’s kind of like that?’” Antila said. “You want to make a librarian happy, tell them to go out in the stacks and make a grab bag of surprise books for somebody. They love it.”