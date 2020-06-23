Lebanon Public Library reopens as Phase 2 expands

The Lebanon Public Library has reopened as the City of Lebanon continues the process of resuming its normal operations under Phase 2 of the statewide plan.
The library reopened its doors to the public on Monday, June 15. Director Kendra Antila said so far, the library has seen fewer visitors than expected.
“It’s been really slow. I don’t know what to attribute that to,” Antila said. “I really thought that we would just have hordes of people waiting at the door. Not that that would be safe, but we were prepared for that.”
Antila thinks some people may not yet know the library is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other patrons may just be taking a cautious approach.
Antila spoke with one member of the public who said she wanted to visit on the day of the reopening, but feared encountering a big crowd. She chose to wait several days before visiting the library.
During the closure, the library found new ways to serve the community, such as curbside delivery. Antila said this program was very popular with the public and the library staff.
People can use the online system to place items on hold or they can call the library to place a request. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The library staff has enjoyed the opportunity to help people discover new authors.
“They call and say ‘I like this author but I’ve read everything he has. Can you choose something that’s kind of like that?’” Antila said. “You want to make a librarian happy, tell them to go out in the stacks and make a grab bag of surprise books for somebody. They love it.”
The library also saw increased use of its digital content, which it provides as part of the Oregon Digital Library Consortium. Antila said the Library to Go program was already seeing a steady increase in usage before the quarantine began. It became more popular while the library was closed to the public.
“We had the highest numbers ever. It was working, people were, by necessity, that was how they were getting their books. It might not have been the preferred method for a lot of people but it was their only option and I could see from the statistics every month that it was increasing,” Antila said. “I love digital content. I constantly have an audiobook on my phone and an ebook on my tablet. It’s easy and I can take it wherever I go. I still love real books and I do read them, but I love digital content. I hope we continue to see heavy usage, but time will tell.”
The library has announced that it will hold a summer reading program. This program will be held through the month of July, but unfortunately there will not be any group gatherings or celebrations.
Antila said the loss of these community events is unfortunate. In addition to a limited summer reading program, the library has also been forced to suspend its schedule of events for children and families. The library typically hosts a wide range of events including story times, STEM activities, and special speakers.
“It hurts our heart because it’s a big deal, it’s very fun. It’s very important for kids and families. We’ll make up for it next summer,” Antila said.
Part of the reason for the limited hours for the public is the distribution of staff hours. The library has three full-time employees (in addition to Antila) and four part-time staff members. But there are also 35 to 45 individuals who volunteer at the library in a typical month, putting in as many as 400 volunteer hours.
During the quarantine, those volunteers have not been able to serve at the library. So the tasks they usually perform, such as stocking shelves and repairing damaged items, is being done by the library staff.
When the volunteers can return and resume their usual duties, it will be easier for the paid staff to serve the public during the usual 46 hours per week the library is open.
“We hope to gradually increase hours. We’ll probably start with Friday and Saturday hours,” Antila said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.