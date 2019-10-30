The Lebanon Public Library took an artistic approach to its annual Halloween celebration.
The library hosted a pumpkin painting class which drew a roomful of young people along with parents. Each participant painted one real pumpkin and one faux pumpkin, which can be kept longer as a keepsake.
Julie Tibbetts, the library assistant for children's services, said the library hosts craft events once every couple of months. The schedule for young people also includes a monthly Show Up and Geek Out event which is focused on science, math and technology. Special LEGO play events are also held a few times a year.
Tibbetts, who also helps oversee adult programming, said the goal is to offer a variety of different opportunities.
"Just to provide more for the community. A place where kids can come, it can be a friendly place they get to meet other kids," Tibbetts said.
Rachael White attended the event with her daughter, Ava Simpson, 9.
"We come to the library a lot. We live nearby and saw the flier for it and thought it would be really fun to do together," White said.
Simpson said this is her second youth activity at the library, with the first being a LEGO event.
Jo Pierce brought her sons Jeffrey, 10, and Jude, 8, for the pumpkin painting.
"We've lived in the local area for a couple of years and haven't really found a lot of things they like. We came to another activity at the library that they fell in love with and so I just started looking for more and more things they might like to do and this is something I figured they would really like."
Jude wasn't as sure about this activity but at the end of the class he proudly showed off his creations.
"I'm actually enjoying it more than I thought I would," Jude said.
All of the youth programming at the library, including the summer reading program, is supporting by the Friends of the Library.
