Nicholas Duncan Jr.

A Lebanon man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges by the Lebanon Police Department.

Nicholas Orval Duncan Jr., 41, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday with delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of methamphetamine–substantial quantity, and possession of methamphetamine.

Duncan was arrested without incident at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday after detectives served a narcotics-related search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of South Ninth Street.

Items seized from the residence included 21.4 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia.

The Lebanon Police Department does not have prior narcotics-related incidents with Duncan. However, it has dealt with him regarding traffic stops, disturbances and civil complaints, department officials said in a press release.

Investigation into the case continues and people with questions or information regarding the case are asked to call Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-451-1751.

