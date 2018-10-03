Lebanon police have arrested three high-school-age juveniles in connection with a vandalism case involving the concession stand at the Lebanon High School football field.
Detective Sgt. Taylor Jackson said Tuesday in the past two days, three juveniles were arrested, charged and lodged at the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center. Their cases will now move through the juvenile system.
Jackson said the minors were all between the ages of 13 and 17, all students of Lebanon Community School District. He said they were of different genders and were charged with different crimes, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.
Oregon law does not distinguish arrests by age, but the Lebanon Police Department refuses by policy to release names, ages or other specific identifying information about minors charged with crimes.
Jackson said the first juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft. The second juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The third juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
One juvenile was charged Saturday, Sept. 29, one on Sunday, Sept. 30, and one on Monday, Oct. 1.
The charges relate to discovery of theft and vandalism at the high school football field concession stand at the corner of Fifth Street and Airport Road.
A school administrator reported the damage. Someone had broken in and destroyed several pieces of equipment, including a microwave, food warmer and coffee pots. Food items were missing. Pellets from the turf field had been opened and scattered throughout the building and a fire extinguisher had been discharged.
The Police Department estimated the loss of materials and equipment at about $1,500. The manpower to clean, fix and replace items is less easy to calculate, Jackson said. "It's obviously going to be a huge headache."
Jackson said residents helped the Police Department's investigation by calling in tips and information. That led officers to social media sites where the juveniles had posted videos of the property being damaged.
"That ultimately led us to contacting three suspects," he said. "The community was great. Lots of people came forward with tips and information, and that was very helpful, very integral in the investigation."
High school officials could not immediately be reached to learn whether the concession stand will be able to be used for this weekend's Homecoming football game. Principal Brad Shreve did say work is ongoing to get it operational as soon as possible.
