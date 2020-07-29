Lebanon Museum Foundation seeks space for collection

Over the past 100 years, several groups have attempted to create a museum dedicated to Lebanon’s history.

“They’ve been trying to start a museum since the 1900s,” said Lebanon mayor Paul Aziz, who is leading the latest such effort. “There’s been records, I think of 1920, there’s one in the 50’s, one in the 70’s. This last one started in the 90’s and ended five or six years ago.”

This campaign, however, is different, Aziz said. In the past, groups focused their efforts on finding a home for the museum. In this round, the focus so far has been on building the collection and identifying key staff, such as curator Thonni Morikawa.

She brings experience as a manuscript curator and general collections curator and has worked with the state governments in both Nevada and California.

What Morikawa needs now is a place to work. Much of the group’s collection is being stored at the Lebanon Public Library. But the space is small and there is no way that Morikawa can catalogue items in this space.

“The biggest issue I have is that it’s all shoved into a tiny room,” Morikawa said. “Because of the limited space, it cannot be catalogued. If I were to be hit by a bus tomorrow, there are stories that would no longer be attached to those pieces. In the world of curation, that’s called the provenance.”

The Lebanon Museum Foundation is looking for a space where the collection can be safely stored and which will also provide Morikawa room to examine and document items.

“We have a collection, we have a curator, we’ve got stuff and we’ve got no place to put it,” Aziz said.