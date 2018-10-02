The Lebanon area has a rich and varied history, beginning with the autumn day in 1847 when Jeremiah Ralston first stopped there with his three-wagon train.
Mayor Paul Aziz wants to preserve that history before it melts from memory by creating the city's first museum.
Aziz is president of a new eight-person board of directors, the Lebanon Museum Foundation, working on official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status for the Lebanon museum the group hopes to establish.
The organization is planning an informational kickoff event for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. More presentations will be scheduled after the first of the year.
Other cities around Lebanon have museums, including Albany, Sweet Home and Brownsville, the latter of which is home to the Linn County Historical Museum. Other people have tried in the past to develop a museum for Lebanon, too, but nothing really got off the ground.
Aziz said he feels like now's the time to try again.
"It’s something I was disappointed we didn’t have, something I felt was a need in the community," he said.
The museum board is nowhere near ready to look for a location, Aziz said. Work so far has focused on writing bylaws and articles of incorporation, building a website at lebanonmuseum.org, and coming up with a mission statement: "To preserve, educate and engage the community in the history and culture of the Lebanon area."
Next, Aziz said, comes the most critical part of a museum's organization: hammering out the details of the museum's accession policy. That's a collection management policy; the rules by which a museum collects, cares for and makes available its items.
One of the pitfalls a museum faces is collecting the wrong things, or too many of a particular item, Aziz said. Once done, that's very, very hard to undo.
Say you want a display of Great Depression kitchen implements, for instance. One eggbeater from the 1930s is probably sufficient. You don't need 40, but once you have 40, you pretty much have to store them, because putting them up for sale "kinda betrays the public's trust," Aziz said. "Being a nonprofit, once it's in there, it's really difficult to take it back out."
Knowing that up front means the museum board has to be careful about how it writes its accession policy, he went on. But once that's in place — he figures it will be in the next month or so — the next step will be finding a location.
In between, he said, people are welcome to donate to the cause. The city's nonprofit status means it can hold tax-deductible donations in trust for the museum board until it obtains its nonprofit status.
Aziz said the board envisions preserving the history of the Lebanon "area," meaning Sodaville, Waterloo and Lacomb as well as Lebanon itself. Specialty subjects, such as Lebanon's history with strawberries, will be emphasized along with day-to-day living.
Stories and items will both be a part of the collection. Board members want to have rotating displays and interactive areas to bring people in consistently.
"We've all agreed, we want to be dynamic, not static; you come in once and don't need to come back in 10 years because it hasn’t changed," he said. "We just want to make it interesting."
The Lebanon museum effort is independent of the work being done by another heritage preservation group in town, board members with Scroggins Mill Rural Heritage. That nonprofit group owns the land and building for the original Scroggins Mill at 280 W. Sherman and is working to restore the mill.
Aziz said he hopes both efforts succeed. "There’s nothing wrong with having two museums in one town. It'd be really cool."
Museums play a part in telling a town's story, Aziz said — and stories are worth preserving.
"We have got to keep these stories so that our kids and our grandkids can understand what our forefathers went through to get here, and how different life was in those days," he said. "We should never, ever let that history go."
