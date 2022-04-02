Lebanon man struck by multiple vehicles, killed crossing I-5 near Millersburg

The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a man accused of committing multiple different sex crimes against one victim.

Albert Blaine Arthur Wilson, 18, was lodged at the Linn County Jail Thursday, March 31. According to court documents, Wilson allegedly committed eight individual sex crimes against one victim over the span of two separate episodes.

Wilson is accused of two counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Court documents allege both episodes occurred on or around March 30.

The first episode allegedly involved sodomy and sexual abuse. According to court documents, Wilson is accused of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sexual abuse, rape and sodomy in the second incident.

Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Friday afternoon, April 1. He currently has one other open case in Linn County, stemming from an alleged Feb. 21 incident. Charges in this case include second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.