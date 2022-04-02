 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lebanon man struck by multiple vehicles, killed crossing I-5 near Millersburg

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lebanon man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 5 early Saturday morning near Millersburg.

Robert Halfacre, 35, was walking on the freeway around 2:04 a.m. April 2 when he tried to cross in front of traffic and was struck by a northbound BMW 645Ci, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

The BMW’s driver, 50-year-old Paul Sanchez of Klamath Falls, was unable to avoid Halfacre.

Halfacre was struck by several more vehicles, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police and personnel from Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire Department, Jefferson Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation responded while the freeway was closed for approximately four hours, according to the release.

An email for more details was not returned before press time.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweet Home man arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes

Sweet Home man arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes

The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a man accused of committing multiple different sex crimes against one victim.

Albert Blaine Arthur Wilson, 18, was lodged at the Linn County Jail Thursday, March 31. According to court documents, Wilson allegedly committed eight individual sex crimes against one victim over the span of two separate episodes.

Wilson is accused of two counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Court documents allege both episodes occurred on or around March 30.

The first episode allegedly involved sodomy and sexual abuse. According to court documents, Wilson is accused of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sexual abuse, rape and sodomy in the second incident.

Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Friday afternoon, April 1. He currently has one other open case in Linn County, stemming from an alleged Feb. 21 incident. Charges in this case include second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.

A show horse at a horse show

A show horse at a horse show

Lebanon paso fino enthusiast Randee Randall said she first saw the breed known for its fast, smooth step at Albany's annual horse expo.

Watch Now: Related Video

UKRAINE: RUSSIA REPOSITIONING; US TO SEND MORE AID (4:30pET)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News