Lebanon man sentenced to two years in prison for assault
A Lebanon man was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of third-degree assault, but he avoided more serious time in custody due to the negotiated settlement.

Jeffrey Duane Alan Richter, 30, was convicted on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crime occurred on July 18 and the Linn County sheriff’s office investigated the case.

Per terms of his plea deal, charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine were dismissed.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison. Richter was initially accused of using a dangerous or deadly weapon in the assault.

Richter’s court-appointed attorney, Kent Hickam, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

In June 2014, Richter pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and attempted unlawful use of a vehicle and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison. He reportedly tried to shoot a man with a flare gun during a robbery, but the flare gun fizzled, producing only a puff of smoke, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

