A Lebanon man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on Monday after being convicted of two sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.
Dustin Dewayne Patterson-Olah, 37, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy.
The crimes occurred between January 2015 and July 2018, and the victim was a girl under the age of 12 who knew Patterson-Olah, according to authorities.
Four other sex crime charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.
The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
