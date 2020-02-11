Lebanon man sentenced to four years for burglary

A Lebanon man was sentenced to more than four years in prison after he pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree burglary in Linn County Circuit Court last week.
David John Slack, 36, faced charges of second-degree assault and third-degree assault in the case, but those were dismissed as part of the plea deal during a sentencing hearing on Thursday.
The crimes occurred at an occupied dwelling near Lebanon on Nov. 24 and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The accuser listed on the assault charges was a female.
Slack will be on post-prison supervision for three years.
TINDALL-MARTIN, JAYSON ANDREW
- Age: 31
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|SEX ABUSE 3 - SEX CRIME OTHER
|11071269
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|SEXUAL PENETRATION 1 W/ OBJECT
|11071269/2
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|SEXUAL PENETRATION 1 W/ OBJECT
|11071269
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
DRURY, RONALD
- Age: 58
- Date Lodged: 2/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|202000799
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR68279
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|19CR68279
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
PALOMO, BOBBY JOE
- Age: 38
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DELIVER METH-1000 FT SCHOOL
|20-00449
|
|CLIN
|$500,000
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|20-00766
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|11951139
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|DELIVER METH
|20-00766
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|20-00449
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|20-00766
|
|CLIN
|
BARNEY, CALEB RAY
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: PHILOMATH POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|13449967
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
BARTON, JIMMIE LEE
- Age: 46
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 3 - OTHER
|159385
|
|MCSH
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|159385
|
|MCSH
|
|Conditional
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER-OTHER
|18CR02865
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|08829567
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|16CN03518
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|159386
|
|MCSH
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|18CR02865
|
|CLIN
|
|Pending
BAUER, TIMOTHY WILLIAM
- Age: 42
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|37026
|
|LMC
|
|Conditional
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|13216815
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
BIAS, JACOB RAYMOND
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 2/8/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CHILD NEGLECT 2
|ALP/PC 20-1050
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
BLAKE, NEVA VICTORIA
- Age: 55
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|UUV
|18CR72390
|
|NONE
|NO BAIL
|
|JAIL-HOLD/NON CRIMINAL
|19CR55648
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
BOWERS, JOSEPH THOMAS
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 2/9/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|19724659
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
BUCK, DAVID MELVIN
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|21356188
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
BUSH, DANIEL LEE
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/11/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|
|2/11/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
CARRICO, DANIEL JOSEPH
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 2/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/20/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR32331
|2/20/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|24103
|
|MCSH
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19C01176L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
DAVIDSON, JARED ANSLEY
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 2/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/26/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|11091580
|2/26/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
DICKSON, MONTY CALEB
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR07849
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT
|UTC 24194
|
|AMC
|
|
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
|UTC 24194
|
|AMC
|
DOSIER, DALLAS J
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 3/27/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|
|2/24/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|
|2/14/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|
|3/12/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|
|3/27/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
DURAN, JOE LUIS
- Age: 55
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED
|24176
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|5476614
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|DELIVER METH
|24176
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|24176
|
|CLIN
|
|
|CHILD NEGLECT 1
|24176
|
|CLIN
|
EDWARDS, JOSHUA CLINTON
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|UUV
|19CR81311
|
|CLIN
|
|Pending
|DELIVER METH
|19CR67399
|
|NONE
FORD-BLACKBURN, SELINA RENEE
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC# 24152
|
|AMC
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|18617090
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
FRAIM, SEAN BARRY
- Age: 38
- Date Lodged: 2/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/11/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR40986
|2/11/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
GARCIA, NOLBERTO JOSE
- Age: 38
- Date Lodged: 2/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/14/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHONE - OTHER
|19CR47947
|2/14/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|HARASSMENT PHONE - OTHER
|19CR47947(2)
|2/14/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR47117
|
|CLIN
|
GEORGE, STACEY ALBERT
- Age: 61
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/12/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT
|19CR66880
|2/12/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
GUTIERREZ-CAREY, MIGUEL ALFREDO
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 2/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/12/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|12643315
|2/12/2020
|PP
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|CITE# 24112
|
|CLIN
|
HAMILTON, CASSANDRA NICOLE
- Age: 34
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|BURGLARY 1 - OTHER STRUCTURE
|19CR74958
|
|CLIN
|$20,000
|Pending
|UUV
|20CR01250
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
HEWARD, KYLE JOHN
- Age: 48
- Date Lodged: 2/9/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DELIVER HEROIN
|
|
|CLIN
|$20,000
|Pending
|POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
|
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|DELIVER METH
|
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|66235
|
|AMC
|$856
|Pending
JEGGLIE, JERICA ANN
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR49861
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
|20-00994
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT
|20-00994
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR49861/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
JOHNSON, ELIZABETH SUSAN
- Age: 52
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/26/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 3 - OTHER
|
|2/11/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|
|2/14/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR 1
|
|2/26/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
JOHNSTON, JOSHUA BRANT
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 3 - OTHER
|19CR67055
|
|
|NO BAIL
|
|JAIL-HOLD/NON CRIMINAL
|19CR55070
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
LITTLE, BRIAN MICHEAL
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|19313571
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|THEFT 3 - OTHER
|19-CR-NT-02009
|
|AMC
|
LOFTIS, BOBBY WADE
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 2/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: OREGON STATE POLICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|087JM1900042161
|
|NONE
|NO BAIL
LONG, MARJORIE MICHELLE
- Age: 49
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 3/27/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS OXYCODONE (FELONY)
|17CR05360
|3/27/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|DUII
|17CR05360/2
|3/27/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
MANEATIS, JESSICA ROSE
- Age: 20
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|18C043251
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|64656
|
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27588/1
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|18CR08708
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR08708/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|64655
|
|AMC
|
|
|POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
|18CR08708
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|18CR08708
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27588/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|64659
|
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|64658
|
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27588/4
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|ESCAPE 3
|18CR08708
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR27588/5
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|64657
|
|AMC
|
|
MCCAULEY, CHUCK LEE
- Age: 56
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ALS/PC 20-00475
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|RECKLESS ENDANGERING
|ALS/PC 20-00475
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
MILLIGAN, PAIGE RA`NAE
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 3/13/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|RESISTING ARREST - AGG ASLT
|18CR58646
|3/5/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
|18CR58646
|2/10/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|18CR58646
|3/13/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|18CR58646
|2/18/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DWS MIS
|18CR58646
|2/26/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
MYRDAHL, STEVEN MICHAEL
- Age: 36
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/7/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FL PERF COMM SERV M U
|18CR38014
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|14865537
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
NUNEZ, MARK STEVEN
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|12635062
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
PATTERSON, TRAVIS MICHAEL
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/11/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|19-1673
|2/11/2020
|AMC
|
|Sentenced
POPPIN, COREY JAMES
- Age: 24
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 3/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR00892
|3/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|19CR00902
|3/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|19CR04210
|3/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|18CR58528
|3/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
PRUITT, JAMES ANTHONY
- Age: 36
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|15193001
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR50365
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|DOUG/18CN04043
|
|CDOU
|$25,000
PRUITT, SHAWN STANLEY
- Age: 47
- Date Lodged: 2/8/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ESCAPE 2
|19CR60336
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|160985
|
|MCSH
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR46291
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR40743
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR81174
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR46291/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR40743/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR40743/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR81174/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
RAMSEY, TODD WESLEY
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR80730
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|19CR80730
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
RANDLE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
- Age: 34
- Date Lodged: 2/8/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|20-01056
|
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
REED, RHONDA CHRISTINE
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 9/25/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|18CR58522
|2/26/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|15CR48106
|3/3/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|DUII FELONY
|18CR58522/2
|9/25/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|15CR48106/2
|3/3/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|18CR58522/3
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
REYES, SEBASTIAN NMN
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/19/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR79172
|2/19/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
ROACH, NICHOLAS GAGE
- Age: 23
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR48682
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR08452
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR25110
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR48682
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SALVADOR, JACOB THOMAS
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 2/8/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17736924
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|
|
|CLIN
SALVADOR, JAMES LEROY
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
|20-00436
|
|CLIN
|$20,000
|Pending
|DELIVER HEROIN
|20-00436
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|POSS COCAINE (MISD)
|20-00436
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SANTINI, SHIHAILY DOREEN
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 2/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT AGGRAVATED
|20-00954
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - DECEPTION
|
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
|20-00954
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT
|20-00954
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|HARASSMENT- DIS CONDUCT
|
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
|20-00954
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
|
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SATER, AUSTIN WAYNE
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|20CR05423
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|161450
|
|MCSH
|
|Conditional
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|UTC#24219
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|17CR04292
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|20CR05423
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|20CR05423
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SCHWARZ, JEREMY LEE
- Age: 31
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68635
|
|AMC
|$1,310
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|MAR20113302060C
|
|CMAR
|$5,000
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|BENT19CR18712
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|18779339
|
|PP
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|BENT19CR17467
|
|CBEN
|NO BAIL
|Conditional
SIMONS, MARK JAMES
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 2/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|68896
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|68810
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR77645
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR77645
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SLATER, REILLY QUINN
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 3/16/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|19CR71715
|3/16/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SPENCER, TIMOTHY WAYNE
- Age: 49
- Date Lodged: 2/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: OREGON STATE POLICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 3/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|18CR50168
|3/8/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|63263
|
|AMC
|
|
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|PC
|3/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|16CR47179
|2/28/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
STEWART, JORDAN ALEXANDER
- Age: 23
- Date Lodged: 2/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR61143
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR61143/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR61143/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR14728
|
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR14728/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68898
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68897
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
SUMPTER, SCOTT ALLEN
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|7749424
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68938
|
|AMC
|$1,370
|Pending
TRIETSCH, JULIA ROSE
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 2/7/2020
- Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|15964061
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
VANEATON, ROBERT ANTHONY
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 2/10/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/14/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT
|19CR59992
|2/14/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
VILLA, ERICA MARIE
- Age: 34
- Date Lodged: 2/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68340
|
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|19CR51430/3
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR51430
|
|CLIN
|
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|19CR51430/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
WINNINGHAM, ROBERT RAYMOND
- Age: 54
- Date Lodged: 2/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|06719599
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
