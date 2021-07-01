Lebanon man sentenced to five years for sex crimes

A Lebanon man who pleaded no contest to sex crimes has been sentenced to nearly five years in Linn County Circuit Court.

Ethan Daniel Harrison, 25, pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of second-degree invasion of personal privacy on April 16.

On June 24, he was sentenced to 56 months in prison and 60 days in jail by Judge Michael Wynhausen as part of a negotiated settlement.

Per terms of the plea deal, charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex abuse were dismissed at the sentencing hearing.

Defense attorney Arnold Poole declined comment about the case.

Prosecutor Julia Baker handled the matter for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

The crimes occurred in January 2018 and the victim was an adult female, according to court paperwork. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

A grand jury returned an indictment in February 2020. Harrison was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court in August that year.

Harrison had been scheduled for a three-day jury trial in August, but that was cancelled after he entered his plea.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0