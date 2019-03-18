A Lebanon man was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for an attempted robbery that occurred in the Lebanon Walmart in January.
Kevin Lee Miller, 36, had pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted first-degree robbery on March 4.
A charge of unlawful use of a weapon was dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea deal.
The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Miller, who has an extensive criminal history that includes multiple convictions for fourth-degree assault, was arrested the night of Jan. 28.
A LPD supervisor said at the time that Miller was intoxicated and tried to steal alcohol from the store on Jan. 28, threatening employees with a wine bottle opener or similar device.
In March 2017, Miller was sentenced to 20 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to a charge of unlawful use of a weapon as part of a negotiated settlement.
