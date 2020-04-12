Lebanon man sentenced to 11 years for sex crimes, child porn

A Lebanon man was convicted of three sex crimes and a child pornography charge last week in Linn County Circuit Court, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Elijah Nathaniel Baker, 19, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, attempted first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sex abuse on Tuesday.

The crimes occurred between December 2018 and October 2019 and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

Baker was initially charged with first-degree sodomy – a Jessica’s Law crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison – but he pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of attempted first-degree sodomy. Another count of first-degree sex abuse also was dismissed at sentencing, per terms of the negotiated settlement.

The charging document states that Baker created a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, and that he knew that creating that recording involved child abuse.

Baker was arrested in October after authorities received a report that he had inappropriate contact with a girl via electronic communications, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release.

The victim in the case was under the age of 12 and was known to Baker, the news release stated.

