A Lebanon man was sentenced to just over two years in prison on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Jordon Dean, 33, told Judge David Delsman than he didn’t remember the events of Sept. 16, when he violated his probation in a separate assault case by assaulting his girlfriend — the victim in both cases.
“I’m going to prison over something I don’t remember, and I hurt the person I care most about,” he told the court Friday, noting that alcohol was a factor in his behavior.
According to the state, Dean and his girlfriend had gone to dinner and then to a bar in Lebanon. Dean then began driving and an argument ensued. He hit the brakes hard enough for the victim’s head to hit the dashboard and then reportedly grabbed her by her arm and hair. The state said the victim told responding law enforcement that Dean punched her in the head three times. A witness said they saw what looked like a man grabbing a woman’s hair in a stopped vehicle.
“I’m disappointed in the situation,” Dean said and apologized to the victim. “This wouldn’t have happened without alcohol.”
Dean requested he be made eligible for alcohol treatment programs in custody, and when asked by Delsman if he had taken part in such programs before, Dean said he had. He said he believed he would benefit from a program now because he had a good job, car and life. “I lost it all in one night,” he said.
The victim was in the courtroom but declined to make a statement.
Dean will also have a post-prison supervision period of 24 months.
