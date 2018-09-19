A Lebanon resident who attacked two men pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Michael David Shaffer, 29, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17 in Linn County Circuit Court.
The crimes occurred on Jan. 21 at Merlin’s Bar & Grill, 45 W. Sherman St. in Lebanon. At about 2:47 a.m. that day, paramedics responded and found a 33-year-old man bleeding from the head; he had been struck by a pool cue, prosecutors said. Another male was the victim of a separate fourth-degree assault, but was not hit with the pool cue, according to the charging document in the case.
The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Per terms of a negotiated settlement, an additional charge of unlawful use of a weapon is scheduled to be dismissed.
