A 27-year-old Lebanon man will spend six years behind bars for his role in a Dec. 16 incident that began with him running from police in a stolen vehicle and ended with a head-on collision near Philomath that sent both drivers to the hospital and injured a dog.
After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Cameron Scott Avery appeared in Benton County Circuit Court for a plea and sentencing hearing Monday afternoon.
Dressed in striped jail scrubs and shackled at the hands, feet and waist, he calmly answered “Guilty, your honor,” as Senior Judge David S. Connell asked how he pleaded to each of the seven counts against him.
Avery was sentenced to 72 months in prison for third-degree assault, 45 months for attempting to elude a police officer, 16 months for automobile theft, and 364 days for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, second-degree animal abuse and second-degree criminal mischief.
All the sentences are to be served concurrently. Avery was given credit for time served since his Dec. 21 arrest and will be eligible to receive time off for good behavior in prison. However, he will not be eligible for any other early release programs and must submit to three years of post-prison supervision.
In addition, Avery’s driver’s license was suspended for five years, he was ordered to undergo addiction treatment in prison, and he agreed to pay restitution.
In exchange for his guilty plea, seven other charges against Avery were dropped.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan told the judge that Avery was high on meth on the afternoon of Dec. 16 when a sheriff’s deputy spotted him in Philomath driving a stolen 2014 Dodge flatbed pickup.
The deputy, joined by a Philomath police officer, chased Avery as he fled west on Highway 20 toward Woods Creek Road, where another deputy had set out a spike strip to stop the speeding truck.
But Avery saw the spikes and swerved into oncoming traffic, Jordan said, colliding with an eastbound Toyota Camry driven by a 60-year-old Philomath man, who suffered broken bones and had to be hospitalized for treatment. One of two dogs riding in the Toyota also was injured.
The stolen truck, Jordan continued, was “ripped in half” by the force of the collision, yet Avery continued to flee on foot until he was disabled by a stun gun and taken into custody.
Avery was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and remained there for several days before recovering enough to be transferred to the Benton County Jail.
The victim in the case declined his right to make a statement in court.
Avery, however, expressed remorse when offered the chance to speak.
“There’s really nothing I can say to justify what I did,” he told the judge.
“I am thoroughly sorry for what I did.”
