A Lebanon man faces federal charges for allegedly evading $1.7 million in income taxes, failing to file individual income tax returns, obstructing or impeding the IRS and theft of government funds.
Robert A. Lund, 62, is scheduled to be arraigned on July 10 in Portland, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
A grand jury returned a true bill on Thursday, the news release states.
From December 2000 to November 2013, Lund incorporated or controlled more than 160 business entities and used them to conceal his assets and income from the IRS, according to the news release.
He operated four businesses, a computer consulting company, a bookstore, a nutrition store and a scuba diving company, from a building in downtown Albany
Lund also operated a trailer park in Sweet Home, Oregon, renting trailer units to individuals receiving government rental assistance.
According to the indictment, in June 2002, after an IRS audit and a lengthy period of litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a U.S. Tax Court finding that Lund owed more than $444,000 in underreported tax liabilities.
After the ruling, the IRS Collection Division continued its efforts to collect the taxes Lund owed. In response, Lund sent the IRS frivolous correspondence, threatened to sue the IRS revenue officers, attempted to quash various summonses and subpoenas, filed false bankruptcy petitions, transferred real property to other companies he controlled or created and used these companies to open financial accounts and conceal his income, the news release states.
The indictment had not been uploaded to the federal courts online database on Thursday afternoon.
