A Lebanon man was arrested on suspicion of several sex crimes by the Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Elijah Nathaniel Baker, 18, was taken into custody on charges of four counts of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
His initial bail at the Linn County Jail was set at $300,000, according to the jail website.
Baker’s arrest is the result of an investigation regarding a report that he had inappropriate contact with a girl via electronic communications, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release.
The accuser in the case is under the age of 12 and is known to Baker. The alleged crimes occurred over the last several months at Baker’s residence, according to the news release.
The Lebanon Police Department has no prior contact with Baker, the news release states. Detectives are investigating to determine whether there are additional victims.
Those with information about the case should contact Detective Sgt. Taylor Jackson at 541-258-4357.
PHIPPS, TONY
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 10/8/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|13CR01318
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|13CR01318/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
MONTANA, MAX SAVINA
- Age: 63
- Date Lodged: 10/12/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR60765
|
|CMAR
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|21662
|
|CMAR
ALEXANDER, TOMMY LORRAE
- Age: 43
- Date Lodged: 10/12/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|1810224434
|
|NONE
|NO BAIL
BACKES, JASON BYRON
- Age: 40
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR08656
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
BENTON, DANIEL MARK
- Age: 62
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|16004209
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
BISHOP, MONIQUE SUE
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|16129711
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
BLOCKER, JORDAN LEE
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 10/13/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR66205
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
BRITTAIN, MICHAEL ANDREW
- Age: 41
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/18/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|18CR72378
|10/18/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
BROWN, SARAH THERESA CHRISTI
- Age: 42
- Date Lodged: 10/8/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|19492707
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
CAVANAUGH, ELIJAH DREW
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 10/9/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|
|
|CLIN
|$15,000
|Pending
DAVIS, ZACHARIAH LEE
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 10/13/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR47181/1
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR47181/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR47181/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR47181/4
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
DORGAN, CALVIN JOHN
- Age: 34
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/25/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON
|19CR41508
|10/25/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|UMTIL/18CR04306
|
|CUMA
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|35810
|
|LMC
|
|Conditional
|THEFT 1 - OTHER
|19-03100
|
|CLIN
|
|
EDWARDS, COLTON NEIL
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR38193
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR38193/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR38193/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|WASH19CR17116
|
|CWAS
|$6,055
JOHNSTON, JOSHUA BRANT
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 2 - CONV STORE
|18-5779
|
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|18-05225
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
JOKINEN, DYLAN AARON
- Age: 20
- Date Lodged: 10/12/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|21630
|
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR58039
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
KOJIN, NIKITA IVAN
- Age: 42
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 4/27/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DWS FEL
|19CR45407
|4/27/2020
|CLIN
|
KOTARA, SCOTT JUSTIN
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 10/12/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|21629
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR48552
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR34745
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR48552/1
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR48552/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR34745/1
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
LANDERS, PAUL RICHARD
- Age: 64
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/18/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED
|19CR57248
|10/18/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|18CR62602
|
|CLIN
|
|
|DUII
|18CR62602
|10/12/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
LINDSEY, MARTIN DANE
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/25/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|11864919
|10/25/2019
|PP
LUKE, MYKISHA UNIQUE
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|16CR52748
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|16CR52748/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
MARKER, ANTHONY LEE
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR83815
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR72810
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR11381
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR26895
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR67943
|
|CMAR
|$480,000
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR26895
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR26895
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR11381
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR11381
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR11381
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR83815
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
MCDANIEL, JAMES JEFFREY
- Age: 24
- Date Lodged: 10/8/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 6/26/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|19CR32976
|10/31/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|19CR36869/2
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII - .15 THRU .19
|19CR36869
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DWS FEL
|19CR36869/3
|6/26/2020
|CLIN
|
|
MENTZER, HALI NICOLE
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 10/13/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR72815
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR68062/MARI
|
|CMAR
|$120,000
MILES, ASHLEY KAY
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 10/13/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17808976
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
|19-03324
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|17-O-00399L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
MOORE, ASHLEY LYNNE
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 10/12/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 3 - BUSINESS
|
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17993694
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
MORRIS, ROBERT LEVI
- Age: 38
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|1908540
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
PARK-HARMON, KYLE MATTHEW
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 10/12/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/21/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR18772
|10/21/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
PEARSON, CAROLINE REGINA
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR10095
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR59216
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR72275
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR62876
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR62876/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
PRUITT, JAMES ANTHONY
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|15193001
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR67056
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR67056/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR67056/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR67056/4
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
RITCHIE, MASON RAYMOND
- Age: 20
- Date Lodged: 10/9/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 1 - OTHER
|15CR30819
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|ROBBERY 1 - OTHER
|15CR30819
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
ROEBUCK, WILLIAM EDWARD
- Age: 60
- Date Lodged: 10/9/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
SAMARD, BRADLEY ALLEN
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/16/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|17CR79222
|10/16/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SCHOOLEY, JERROD SLADE
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
|19-04039
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|206818
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|11657002
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
STILLWELL, TRAVIS DAKOTAH
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|19734334
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
STRYKER, JEREMY LEROY
- Age: 43
- Date Lodged: 10/9/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR07629
|
|CLIN
|$2,500
|Pending
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|21538
|
|AMC
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|19CR66471/1
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
|19CR66417/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR07629/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR07629/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR07629/4
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
|19CR66417/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SUMPTER, SCOTT ALLEN
- Age: 49
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 12/6/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|7749424
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|19CR61754
|12/6/2019
|CLIN
VALENCIA, LUIS ROBERTO
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 10/13/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
|19-08571
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
|19-08571
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT
|19-08571
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
WALTON, PAUL JAMES
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 10/9/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR59661
|11/29/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR41267
|11/29/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR41267
|11/29/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR22916
|11/29/2019
|CLIN
WELLS, SHANE WILLIAM
- Age: 43
- Date Lodged: 10/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 11/6/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|36335
|
|LMC
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|17C02389L
|11/6/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|161158
|
|MCSH
|
|Conditional
WILKINSON, PHILIP MARK
- Age: 67
- Date Lodged: 10/10/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR52836
|
|CLIN
|$7,500
|Pending
