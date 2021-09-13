Lebanon man arrested after hit-and-run crash on Sunday

Christopher Paul Hanson-Eilers, 30, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Sunday after a traffic crash at the intersection of West Airport Road and South 12th Street, according to a press release from the Lebanon Police Department.

He was taken into custody for counts of third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver-misdemeanor, failure to perform the duties of a driver-felony, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor driving while suspended.

The press release stated that Officer Chance Snyder witnessed Hanson-Eilers’ collision with another vehicle in the intersection after Hanson-Eilers was traveling at a high rate of speed on 12th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. He and another male passenger in the car crashed into a female driver, who was traveling west on Airport Road.

Hanson-Eilers and the male passenger allegedly ran from the scene after the two vehicles came to a rest in a nearby yard. Oregon State Police, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating Hanson-Eilers after a short foot pursuit at the Willamette Speedway. The male passenger has still not been located as of press time.