Lebanon man accused of sex abuse

A Lebanon man was charged with first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
Bernard Makowski, 40, had his bail set at $50,000 by Judge David Delsman, according to Oregon’s online court database.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for May 26.
Makowski is accused of unlawfully and knowingly subjecting a child who was mentally incapacitated or physically helpless to sexual contact. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of more than six years in prison.
Makowski has no criminal history in Oregon, according to state court records.
Kyle Odegard
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.