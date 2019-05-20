A Lebanon man has died in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the agency.
Ovid John Teixeira, 55, was in hospice care in the infirmary at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.
Teixeira was sentenced to 30 months in prison in January 2018 after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.