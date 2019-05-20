Ovid Teixeira

A Lebanon man has died in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the agency.

Ovid John Teixeira, 55, was in hospice care in the infirmary at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.

Teixeira was sentenced to 30 months in prison in January 2018 after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court.

