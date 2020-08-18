Lebanon hires Nancy Brewer as interim city manager

The City of Lebanon has hired Nancy Brewer to serve as its new interim city manager.

The council voted unanimously on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to approve a one-year, $140,000 contract with Brewer to fill the position. Brewer is currently serving as the finance director for the City of Corvallis, a position which she has held for 27 years.

Brewer is retiring from that post at the end of September and will officially join the Lebanon staff on October 5.

Ron Whitlatch, the director of Lebanon’s Engineering Services department, has served as Lebanon’s interim city manager since shortly after the resignation of Gary Marks in August 2019. Whitlatch will continue to fill that dual role until Brewer takes her position.

Brewer said the interim city manager position was the right fit for her at this time.

“Part of it is, though I am retiring from Corvallis I’m not really ready to stop working. I didn’t apply for the position full time because I’m not sure I can commit to five or more years, either,” Brewer said. “On an interim basis, it works really well. Lebanon is a great community and there is a lot happening in that town that I think makes it very interesting as a job opportunity, to help Lebanon through the next phase of its growth and development.”

Brewer started working for the City of Corvallis on August 26, 1990. She worked as a budget analyst for one year and then spent two years working as a management assistant in the community development department. She was then appointed to serve as finance director and has held that position since that time.