 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lebanon High teacher BradBauer receives DAR award
0 comments
top story

Lebanon High teacher BradBauer receives DAR award

Brad Bauer

Esther Hillary, Chapter Regent, left, and Marilyn York, Chapter Vice Regent, present Brad Bauer with the Outstanding Teacher of American History award on behalf of the Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

 Photo provided by K. Vorderstrasse.

Lebanon High School teacher Brad Bauer has been honored by the Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The organization recognized Bauer with its Outstanding Teacher of American History award. The honor was given in recognition of Bauer's many years of teaching American history and government classes.

Marilyn York, chapter vice regent, said the Santiam Chapter has not voted on this award in recent years.

"Brad has been teaching American history for over 30 years and inspiring a lot of kids to understand government and to appreciate this aspect of life and to have a certain amount of patriotism," York said. "We felt he was eligible and so we have sponsored him for this outstanding American history teacher award."

As the local honoree, Bauer is now among the candidates for state and national recognition by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

York said Bauer was scheduled to make a presentation to the local chapter but it was called off due to the social distancing requirements currently in place. York said the chapter regretted the cancellation, but wanted to move forward with the award.

"It's important that he have this recognition," York said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News