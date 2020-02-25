Lebanon High School hosts "A Day in the Clouds"

Dakota Gregorich has a lot of energy.

He is a freshman at Lebanon High School and is part of the Lifeskills program. On Thursday, Gregorich had the opportunity to attend one of his favorite events, a dance.

Approximately 250 young people attended “A Day in the Clouds” a dance held specifically for lifeskills participants from Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties. Lebanon High School hosted the event and the LHS Leadership class helped with the organization.

Gregorich danced for almost all of the two-hour celebration, stopping briefly to enjoy some of the food. He particularly enjoyed dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face,” repeatedly bounding high in the air for the entire duration of the song.

He likes to talk about music almost as much as he enjoys dancing to it.

“I like hip hop and rock,” Gregorich said. “Do you like auto-tune? I like all their sounds.”

Sandy Shrum, the Lifeskills teacher at LHS, said the dance is part of a series of events held for Lifeskills students.

“All the schools host an activity once a month. Lebanon’s activity is this dance. … This is our 11th year,” Shrum said. “A lot of our kids don’t participate in the dances that are in the evenings. So the opportunity to dance and socialize with kids from around the area is very meaningful.”

Sue Garner, a specialist in the severe disabilities program with the Linn, Benton, Lincoln Educational Services District, said a dance can be a useful learning experience.

“For many of our kids who do participate in the activities at their high school, this is a place for them to kind of pre-practice those skills. They’re working on their social skills, they’re working on their communication skills, they’re learning whatever dances are cool right now,” Garner said. “Yes, there are some students who, for whatever reason, their families choose to not have them participate in their school events and this is their dance. This is their prom.”