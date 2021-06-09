Lebanon High School honors valedictorians and salutatorian

The following students were recognized for their academic achievements as members of the Lebanon High School class of 2021. All of the valedictorians graduated with a grade-point average of 4.0
Valedictorians
Lisi Benjamin — Parents: Craig and Shereen Benjamin. Plans: Attend Western Oregon University to study Spanish Education, German, and teaching English as a second language. Extracurricular activities/awards: OASSA Honor Team (Foreign Language), U.S. Air Force Math and Science Award, National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, Unselfish Service Award, Bill Gambill Citizenship Award, Marching Band, Honor Roll.
Zachary Campbell — Parents: Sam and Amy Blanshan. Plans: Attend Oregon State University as a pre-medical student. Extracurricular activities/awards: JROTC, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, tennis, American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, Honor Roll.
Kianna-Lyn Guzon — Parents: Gwen and Froilan Guzon. Plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to play on the women's soccer team and study medical sonography. Extracurricular activities/awards: Scholar Athlete, National Honor Society, soccer, basketball, track and field, 2019 soccer all-league honorable mention, Honor Roll.
Jacob MacLaughlin-Johnson — Parents: Lisl MacLaughlin and Michael Johnson. Plans: Dual enroll at Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University and major in chemical engineering. Extracurricular activities/awards: Soccer, Spanish 1 Outstanding Student, World History student of the year, perfect attendance (2019-2020), Honor Roll.
Kimberly O'Hara — Parents: Sean O'Hara and Tracy O'Hara Sears. Plans: Attend Linn-Benton Community College to pursue a degree in nursing. Extracurricular activities/awards: DECA co-president, National Honor Society vice-president, Senior Senator, tennis, swimming, Lebanon Strawberry Festival Princess, Honor Roll.
Matthew Sandberg — Parents: Ryan and Jennifer Sandberg. Plans: Attend Oregon State University and major in computer science. Extracurricular activities/awards: Honor Roll.
Cherish Sparling — Parent: Daisha Sparling. Plans: Attend the University of Oregon to study chemistry with a focus on nuclear chemistry. Extracurricular activities/awards: Choir, French student of the year, social studies student of the year, Optimist Award, Honor Roll.
Emily (Emma) Squires — Parents: Nick and Tami Squires. Plans: Attend Oregon State University and major in elementary education. Extracurricular activities/awards: National Honors Society president, Greenback 4-H Club vice-president, Scholar Athlete, Lebanon Strawberry Festival Princess, swimming, Honor Roll.
Kylie Steiner — Parents: May and Eddie Steiner. Plans: Attend Oregon State University as a pre-medical student majoring in bio-health sciences. Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, Scholar Athlete, basketball, golf, Honor Roll.
Porter Tiffee — Parents: Jaymee Noble and Thomas Tiffee. Plans: Attend the University of Oregon to study architecture with a minor in creative writing. Extracurricular activities/awards: National Honor Society, U.S. Air Force Math and Science Award, Newcomer of the Year in Architecture, track and field, theater, Honor Roll.
Cole Weber — Parents: Dena and Clay Weber. Plans: Attend Pacific University to play football and basketball and major in communications. Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, ASB Senator, Link Crew FOP, Leadership, Senior Citizenship Award, Unselfish Service Award, Bill Gambill Citizenship Award, Scholar Athlete, Honor Roll, football, baseball, basketball, LHS Senior Athlete of the Year.
Salutatorian
Kyrstin Scot — Parents: Gavin Frannklin and Candace Williams. Plans: Attend Linn-Benton Community College to study nursing. Extracurricular activities/awards: 3.98 GPA, National Honor Society, volleyball.