Lebanon High School honors valedictorians and salutatorian

The following students were recognized for their academic achievements as members of the Lebanon High School class of 2021. All of the valedictorians graduated with a grade-point average of 4.0

Valedictorians

Lisi Benjamin — Parents: Craig and Shereen Benjamin. Plans: Attend Western Oregon University to study Spanish Education, German, and teaching English as a second language. Extracurricular activities/awards: OASSA Honor Team (Foreign Language), U.S. Air Force Math and Science Award, National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, Unselfish Service Award, Bill Gambill Citizenship Award, Marching Band, Honor Roll.

Zachary Campbell — Parents: Sam and Amy Blanshan. Plans: Attend Oregon State University as a pre-medical student. Extracurricular activities/awards: JROTC, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, tennis, American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, Honor Roll.

Kianna-Lyn Guzon — Parents: Gwen and Froilan Guzon. Plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to play on the women's soccer team and study medical sonography. Extracurricular activities/awards: Scholar Athlete, National Honor Society, soccer, basketball, track and field, 2019 soccer all-league honorable mention, Honor Roll.