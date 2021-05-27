Lebanon High introduces new football coach

Hoene said he has known Walker since they were both members of the Lebanon High football program in high school. Hoene has long sought to bring Walker back to Lebanon High.

"One thing I know about Troy is that Troy gets kids, and kids get Troy," Hoene said. "He's an unbelievable person with character and integrity."

Walker emphasized his deep ties to Lebanon, which began when his family moved to Lacomb from Redmond. He remembered first meeting Lebanon standout Eric Castle on the school playground in Lacomb.

At that time, he could not have known what a key event this would prove to be in his life. Walker said practicing against Castle, a future star at the University of Oregon who would later go on to play in the National Football League, forced him to work harder and helped him become the best player he could be.

Walker then recalled what an honor it was to play for Don Tomlin.

"There's a certain amount of pride that goes into this program in this community. I grew up in this community and it's important for me to instill that same thing with you guys," Walker said.