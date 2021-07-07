Lebanon High graduate named administrator of the year

Aaron Miller, a 1984 graduate of Lebanon High School, has been named the Administrator of the Year by the Oregon Small Schools Association.
Miller, 55, has served as the superintendent of the Vernonia School District for the past seven years. The recognition caps a career which Miller did not foresee when he graduated from high school.
“When I left Lebanon High School the one job I said I would never do is be a teacher,” Miller said in a phone interview after receiving the award.
But during his sophomore year at Pacific University in Forest Grove he got involved with Upward Bound, an organization which helps underprivileged young people make the transition to college. This experience began to soften his opposition to a career in education.
After graduating from Pacific University he earned a masters in teaching from Oregon State University while working as a teacher’s assistant at Hamilton Creek. His first full teaching job was in Scio where he spent 13 years at the elementary school.
Again, his career defied his expectations.
“When I became a teacher, I was adamant that I would never, ever become a principal, I could never do that,” Miller said.
He later changed his mind, however, and completed his coursework in administration at Portland State University. Miller was then hired as the elementary school principal in Vernonia. He held that position for nine years and then spent four years serving as both the elementary principal and the superintendent. He has served solely as superintendent for the past three years.
The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone in education and the situation in Vernonia was no different. Miller said he tried to maintain the same focus during the pandemic.
“Our focus, as always, is on the kids. Doing as much as we can for them in the classroom and out of the classroom, whatever their needs are.This year was obviously a little different. Academics are still up there, that’s our day job, but we had a lot more we had to do to think about the social and emotional health of our kids. Making sure they were fed,” Miller said.
But Miller does not think he received the award solely, or even primarily, based on Vernonia’s work during the pandemic. He believes the award is a wider recognition of what the district has accomplished since 2007.
That year, while he was serving as the elementary school principal, Vernonia was devastated by a flood.
“We had to move all of our K-12 facilities from being 5-foot underwater to higher ground,” Miller said.
Vernonia had also been hit by the 1996 flood and the second flood led to dramatic action.
The school district received voter approval for a $13 million bond for construction of a new school which would house elementary, middle, and high school students. But the price tag for the project was $42 million.
District administrators worked hard to find additional funding, including private donations, grants from foundations, and even federal funding.
Even with that support, the district was forced to go into additional debt to complete the project. All of that debt is being paid off.
“This year, 2021, this fall we will be totally done with our bond projects. Out of debt. I think a culmination of that whole process is part of it, too,” Miller said of the award.
Miller received the award on June 25, 2021, at COSA’s annual Seaside Conference.
“The OSSA Board of Directors is very happy to honor Mr. Aaron Miller this year. He is an exemplary leader who I have worked with for over 20 years, and his work has improved the success of students in Oregon’s small school districts,” said Michael Carter, OSSA Executive Director.
Miller is not the only Oregon school superintendent to graduate from Lebanon High School. Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates and Grant County Education Services District Superintendent Robert Waltenburg were also in his class.
“When I moved back to Lebanon in 5th grade I was in class with Bo and we graduated together,” Miller said, adding that it is always nice to see Yates when they meet at conferences.