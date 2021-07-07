Lebanon High graduate named administrator of the year

The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone in education and the situation in Vernonia was no different. Miller said he tried to maintain the same focus during the pandemic.

“Our focus, as always, is on the kids. Doing as much as we can for them in the classroom and out of the classroom, whatever their needs are.This year was obviously a little different. Academics are still up there, that’s our day job, but we had a lot more we had to do to think about the social and emotional health of our kids. Making sure they were fed,” Miller said.

But Miller does not think he received the award solely, or even primarily, based on Vernonia’s work during the pandemic. He believes the award is a wider recognition of what the district has accomplished since 2007.

That year, while he was serving as the elementary school principal, Vernonia was devastated by a flood.

“We had to move all of our K-12 facilities from being 5-foot underwater to higher ground,” Miller said.

Vernonia had also been hit by the 1996 flood and the second flood led to dramatic action.