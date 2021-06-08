Lebanon High celebrates Class of 2021

There are 218 students in the Lebanon High Class of 2021. Of those, 11 graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average and shared the honor of being the class valedictorians: Lisi Benjamin, Zachary Campbell, Kianna-Lyn Guzon, Jacob MacLaughlin-Johnson, Kimberly O'Hara, Matthew Sandberg, Cherish Sparling, Emily Squires, Kylie Steiner, Porter Tiffee and Cole Weber.

Each of these students was granted the opportunity to address the audience and six accepted the invitation.

Campbell said the fact that a traditional graduation ceremony was being held was a welcome surprise.

“It was ... just one month ago that we planned three separate ceremonies and at that time it was unthinkable we could pull this off. But here we are,” Campbell said.

O’Hara congratulated her classmates on achieving this goal.

“This was not an easy task. We had to endure and overcome academic struggles, social pressures, and to state the obvious, we had to navigate learning during a global pandemic. Not only did we overcome these challenges, but we triumphed within them,” O’Hara said.

After the ceremony, graduate Dustin Howland acknowledged that the last three semesters of high school were extremely difficult, but he also found a silver lining.