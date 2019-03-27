Lebanon residents have a new, local option for their lawn and garden needs.
Economy Supply Building Center has opened a dedicated garden center at its location, 1055 Tangent Street.
Along with the new building, the locally owned company is also taking on a new name - Summit Ace Home and Garden.
Co-owner Nathan Micklewright said the new name better reflects the products available and underlines the fact that the business is part of the Ace Hardware family.
Richard Micklewright, Nathan's father and one of the four co-owners along with Isaac Lynn and David Stubblefield, said he has envisioned opening a garden center at the location for more than 20 years.
"It's been something we've wanted to do for a long time. We had to wait until the time was right, and the time was right," Richard Micklewright said.
The group bought the business in 2014. Their first major action was to construct the drive-through lumber shed. That was a significant improvement to the operation, making pick-ups more efficient for contractors and reducing product spoilage.
About two years ago, the ownership group began to seriously consider the garden center expansion. Construction began last spring and the building opened to customers earlier this month.
The 4,000-square-foot retail building provides a home for the wide range of lawn and garden supplies the company offers. This includes everything from hand tools to barbecues and patio furniture.
There is also a 24-foot by 36-foot greenhouse which will be filled with potted plants, hanging baskets, and flats of flowers and other annuals. These plants will be sourced from local nurseries.
Richard Micklewright is certain there is a need for the new garden center in Lebanon.
"My wife and I do a ton of gardening. My wife, I'd be frightened to say how much money she spends every year at Garland's. There's some great outfits in the valley, but nothing right here in Lebanon," he said.
They considered expanding the existing building, but that structure is 60 years old and adding additional space would be cost-prohibitive.
Moving the existing lawn and garden supplies out of the original building and into the new garden center did free up a significant amount of space. This will allow the business to expand its plumbing department and add more products in other areas.
Richard Micklewright first began working at the company in 1986. He said the economic downturn of 2008-2010 was very stressful. Diversifying the business will make it more stable going forward.
He said that roughly half of the company's business comes from sales to contractors and professional remodelers and home builders. The other half comes from retail sales.
Contractor sales have boomed in recent years, but Micklewright knows that every boom is followed by an inevitable slowdown. Expanding the retail business helps secure the company's future.
"With this going, it gives us something else to do when that dip comes," he said.
Richard Micklewright said the business does occupy a unique space as the only hardward store in Lebanon, although there is certainly competition from some larger competitors in Albany. Ace Hardware has its own niche in the landscape, he said.
"Everything we do is all about service. We're not always going to be the lowest price, but we'll be competitive and we try to do a little more value for the price," Micklewright said. "We have many loyal customers here."
So far, the business has hired three new employees to staff the garden center.
"That's to start. As it gets going a little more we might need to do more than that," Micklewright said.
A grand opening celebrating the new garden center and name will be held on Saturday, May 4.
