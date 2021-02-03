Lebanon gym owner welcomes reopening

The announcement on Jan. 26 that the state of Oregon was allowing fitness centers to partially reopen came as welcome news to Nancy Pance, the owner of the Anytime Fitness location in downtown Lebanon.

“I screamed and I was texting people. My heart was filled with joy and happiness. I was jumping for joy,” Pance said. “It had been so long, I wasn’t expecting it this weekend.”

The second COVID-19 shutdown order for gyms was issued on Nov. 18. The centers were allowed to reopen on a limited basis on Friday, Jan. 29.

Pance said Anytime Fitness can welcome six customers at a time. The equipment has been moved around to create more space between people and the water fountains and showers are not in use. Customers will also be required to wear masks while working out.

But even with these restrictions, Pance is happy to have the doors open.

“Everybody is pretty excited, my members are ecstatic. I’ve gotten lots of messages and they’re just happy to come back,” Pance said. “We’ve got it real clean and ready to go.”