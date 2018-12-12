Lebanon Fire District personnel rescued a 71-year-old man Wednesday afternoon after he fell down a 40-foot embankment into the South Santiam River near the Mark's Slough Trail.
According to a Fire Department news release, a bystander noticed a dog pacing the embankment's edge, then found the man and another dog clinging to it.
When Lebanon firefighters arrived, they used ropes and mechanical advantage systems to lower rescuers to him, load him into a Stokes basket and bring everyone back up the embankment.
The man, who was not identified, was in stable condition but unable to stand or walk due to fatigue and hypothermia. He was taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The animals were taken home.
The Lebanon Fire District cautions that rivers are extremely dangerous in winter, with low temperatures and increased debris levels. People planning to walk on trails or near rivers are advised to notify someone beforehand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.