Lebanon firefighters responded to a camp trailer fire in the area of Mill Street and Russell Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, and the origin of the blaze appears suspicious. The incident remains under investigation.
Initial dispatch reports indicated that there were multiple explosions in the blaze, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire District. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
The individual who was living in the trailer wasn't home at the time of the fire, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
The fire was contained to the front area and exterior of the trailer.
Lebanon Fire District responded with 15 firefighters, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon Police Department and Pacific Power assisted at the scene.
