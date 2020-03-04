Lebanon firefighters are climbing for a cure

Fire departments in the United States have supported the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for many years.
In Lebanon, that connection took on more personal connection in 2017. Josh Roth had recently joined the department as a volunteer when he and his wife, Rhianna, learned that their daughter, Rialee, had cancer.
“Three years ago on March 23, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma,” Rhianna Roth said.
After extensive treatment, Rialee, who is now 11, was declared cancer-free.
“She is just a little over two years in remission now,” Rhianna Roth said. “Now she’s their little mascot.”
Rialee and her younger brother Brantley, 7, took part in a fill-the-boot fundraiser on Saturday at a Lebanon Dutch Bros. The event was organized by the Lebanon Fire Department to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
In February, the department also held a fundraising dance at the Lebanon Senior Center.
The campaign will be capped off this weekend when a group of Lebanon firefighters travels to Seattle to take part in the 29th annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. Eight or nine Lebanon firefighters are expected to participate.
More than 2,000 firefighters from around the United States will climb the 69 flights of stairs at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle. The event is a test of fitness, a fundraiser and a celebration of the partnership between firefighters and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Rialee, a fifth-grade student at Cascades Elementary, will be one of the honorees. She has a VIP pass for the event and will be waiting in the Sky View Observatory to greet members of the Lebanon team as they reach the top.
Lebanon firefighter Jason Adamson is helping to organize the department’s participation. This will be his fourth year taking part in the stairclimb.
Adamson said that at first the department’s participation was pretty casual.
“A long, long time ago, probably back in 2008, somebody around here heard about it. It sounded like something cool to do. A couple of them did it,” Adamson said.
At first, the participants didn’t do a lot of fundraising for the event, but that commitment has grown in recent years. Adamson is hoping that the fundraising dance can grow into a larger community event in coming years.
As for the climb itself, it is intended to be physically demanding. Each participant wears a full firefighter turnout, including breathing apparatus, gloves and the full coat, including the liner.
“By the time a person is done with it, their PPE (personal protective equipment) is soaked on the inside. It’s like wearing a thermal blanket,” Adamson said, estimating that the full suit and breathing apparatus weighs approximately 55 pounds.
Last year, the winning time in the men’s competition was just over 11 minutes and the top female time was 15 minutes. Some participants, however, took an hour to complete the course and the average time was 24 minutes.
In past years, Adamson said he increased his workouts to prepare for the event. This year, he is a student in the Paramedic Program at Chemeketa Community College and has not done as much preparation.
“I’m going to feel it, definitely,” Adamson said.
While Rialee is cancer free, there are lingering physical effects and she continues to receive medical care and support. Rhianna Roth said being part of the Lebanon Fire Department has made the entire experience a little easier.
“It’s pretty cool. Just from a fire family perspective we’ve gained a lot of friends,” Roth said. “Watching them do this for her and other blood cancer survivors is pretty awesome.”
Event organizers have postponed this event due to coronavirus concerns.