Lebanon firefighters are climbing for a cure

Fire departments in the United States have supported the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for many years.

In Lebanon, that connection took on more personal connection in 2017. Josh Roth had recently joined the department as a volunteer when he and his wife, Rhianna, learned that their daughter, Rialee, had cancer.

“Three years ago on March 23, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma,” Rhianna Roth said.

After extensive treatment, Rialee, who is now 11, was declared cancer-free.

“She is just a little over two years in remission now,” Rhianna Roth said. “Now she’s their little mascot.”

Rialee and her younger brother Brantley, 7, took part in a fill-the-boot fundraiser on Saturday at a Lebanon Dutch Bros. The event was organized by the Lebanon Fire Department to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In February, the department also held a fundraising dance at the Lebanon Senior Center.

The campaign will be capped off this weekend when a group of Lebanon firefighters travels to Seattle to take part in the 29th annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. Eight or nine Lebanon firefighters are expected to participate.

More than 2,000 firefighters from around the United States will climb the 69 flights of stairs at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle. The event is a test of fitness, a fundraiser and a celebration of the partnership between firefighters and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Rialee, a fifth-grade student at Cascades Elementary, will be one of the honorees. She has a VIP pass for the event and will be waiting in the Sky View Observatory to greet members of the Lebanon team as they reach the top.