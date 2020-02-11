Lebanon firefighter promoted to engineer
Lebanon firefighter promoted to engineer

The Lebanon Fire District has promoted firefighter Mark Kroll to the rank of engineer.

He was pinned during a special ceremony following Tuesday's public board meeting at Lebanon's Station 31.

Kroll joined the department as a full-time firefighter in July 2007. His promotion came after a competitive selection process within the district.

Engineers are responsible for the safe operation of apparatus while on shift. This includes, but is not limited to, operating the pumps, driving the apparatus and using the hydraulic aerial equipment.

Mark Kroll

