Lebanon Fire recognized for innovation

Oregon’s chief union of quasi-municipal governments has recognized Lebanon’s fire department for a volunteer firefighter program that is probably the only of its kind in the U.S.

Lebanon Fire District was awarded Outstanding Special District Program Feb. 12 during an annual Special Districts Association of Oregon awards ceremony, according to a news release.

The special districts advocacy and lobbying group that represents more than 920 limited-purpose governments chose Western University-Lebanon Fire Emergency Alliance as that outstanding program among the largest districts, those with 26 or more employees.

Lebanon Fire’s WLEA program — pronounced “wheelie,” said staff — connects first-year medical students at Western University of Health Sciences to the department where they’re trained in-house and qualified as an entry-level firefighter.

“They come all over the country, and this is a cool way to get them serving,” said district administrative assistant Crystal Patterson.

The students get volunteer hours, a graduation requirement, and the department gets seven to eight volunteers each year in a district where 50 volunteers are required to back up professional firefighters.

All are qualified to pull on Nomex turnouts, air tanks and helmets and to attack fires in Lebanon.

“They all get the same certification. They’re combat firefighters,” Patterson said.

The district assigns two firefighters to a firetruck or ambulance. WLEA volunteers are assigned as a third crew member on a rig.

Most are with the district for two years before they start in-clinic training at the medical school, Patterson said.

The special districts association also recognized the district for Fire Corps, a program that trains supporting volunteers in emotional support, the release states.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

